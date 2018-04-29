Report: Wolves planning £20m move for Stoke City midfielder Joe Allen

According to reports from The Sun, Wolverhampton Wanderers are interested in signing Joe Allen from Stoke City in the summer transfer window.
Wolves have already secured their promotion to the Premier League, and it seems they have already started planning how to shape the squad for the upcoming season.
Playing in the Premier League poses a different challenge, and for that experienced and quality Premier League players can make a big difference. Possibly with that in mind, the Wolves are targeting Allen who could be available in the market if Stoke City get relegated at the end of the season.
The report claims that Wolves could offer in the region of £20 million for the former Liverpool and Swansea midfielder.
Allen has been ever present for Stoke City since joining the club in 2016. He has scored two goals and registered six assists in the Premier League this season.
However, with Stoke City struggling badly for survival, Allen could opt to join Wolves next season if the Potters fail to secure their Premier League status.