Report: Wolves keen to sign Sporting goalkeeper Rui Patricio

According to reports from Gianluca Di Marzio, Championship winners Wolverhampton Wanderers are interested in signing Rui Patricio from Sporting in the summer transfer window.
Nuno Espirito Santo’s side won the Championship title this season, and are preparing themselves for life in the Premier League.
They will need more quality players in the side as the competition will only get tougher in the Premier League, and it seems Wolves have already started making plans for their summer recruitment.
Di Marzio reports that Wolves have put Andre Silva at the top of their list of targets, and they are also considering a move for the Sporting goalkeeper.
The 30-year-old has played for Sporting all his life, and has represented the Portugal national team 68 times. He has a release clause of £30.66 million in his contract and it will have to be activated if any interested side wants a deal.
Should Wolves be able to land him, he will become their record signing, although Di Marzio adds that Sporting have no intention to sell the 2016 Euro winner.