Report: Wolves in pole position to sign Hartlepool starlet Harrison Webster

According to reports from The Sun, Wolverhampton Wanderers are leading the race to sign Hartlepool’s exciting young defender Harrison Webster.
Premier League clubs – West Ham and Leicester City – are also reportedly interested in the 15-year-old, but it seems Wolves have stolen a march on their rivals.
The young school boy is close to breaking into Craig Harrison’s first-team plans at the National League outfit. However, having failed to bounce back into the Football League, they could lose one of their emerging talents.
West Ham and Leicester City are also in the hunt, but Wolves have moved in quickly. They have already taken Webster on trail and are in pole position to sign him.
Wolves are stocked with top talents and as such Webster will play for the academy side. But, he looks a real prospect, and a player for the future.
Meanwhile, Wolves drew 2-2 with Hull City on Tuesday night, and are still leading the Championship table, six points clear of Cardiff.