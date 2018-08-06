Report: Wolves closing in on a club-record transfer for Middlesbrough winger Adama Traore

According to reports from Express and Star, Premier League new comers Wolves have agreed a fee with Championship side Middlesbrough for winger Adama Traore.
The two clubs have been locked in negotiation for weeks, and it seems they have finally reached an agreement over the potential transfer of the 22-year-old winger.
Boro offered him a new contract, and Tony Pulis was desperate to keep his star man, but as it stands, he is heading to the Premier League instead with the move being expected to be wrapped up before Thursday’s transfer deadline.
Traore was in superb form for Boro last season, managing five goals, and provided 10 assists for the Riverside club. He would be a superb addition for Nuno Santo’s side.
The former Aston Villa player has a release clause in his Boro contract of £18 million, but Wolves are willing to pay more, according to Sky Sports. The jet-heeled winger will undergo a medical on Monday.
The report claims that Wolves are set to pay an initial £10 million up front, and then more in instalments which could take the total fee over £20 million, depending on appearances.