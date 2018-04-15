Report: West Ham will have to pay over £25m to sign Newcastle and Everton target Alassane Plea

According to reports from The Sun, West Ham are in the hunt to sign Nice striker Alassane Plea in the summer transfer window, but the Hammers will have to pay around £25 million for his signature.
The 25-year-old has been in tremendous form this season, having scored 18 goals and further managing five assists across all competitions. And his impressive form hasn’t gone unnoticed, with several Premier League clubs already vying for his signature.
The report claims that Nice have increased their asking price for the former French under-21 cap forward, and will demand at least £25 million for his services.
West Ham manager David Moyes will be looking to bolster his attacking department in the summer. Javier Hernandez has hinted recently that he would be open to offers in the summer, while the future of Andy Carroll is also doubtful.
However, the Hammers are likely to face strong competition from other Premier League clubs, with Newcastle and Everton reportedly interested in his signature. While the player is doing well in the French league, at £25 million there are better options elsewhere that the Hammers must consider.