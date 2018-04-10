Report: West Ham striker Javier Hernandez ready to quit the club

Javier Hernandez came off the bench on Sunday to score probably one of the most important goals in this season for West Ham as the Hammers earned a crucial 1-1 draw against Chelsea at Stamford Bridge.
Although it was a point shared in the end, the confidence West Ham can draw from the game is immense which could eventually help them in securing Premier League safety. After winning 3-0 against Southampton, this result will give them a massive lift in the dressing room, and Hernandez has been receiving rave reviews from his manager and pundits for his contribution.
However, the goal doesn’t secure the future of the Mexican striker who joined last summer for a fee of £16 million, as reported by Sky Sports. The 29-year-old has admitted recently that he has had offers to leave the club in the January transfer window, and has hinted again that he could be angling a move in the summer if his situation doesn’t improve.
According to reports from The Mirror, Hernandez remains open to offers and will consider his future this summer. He is a very good striker and a proven goalscorer at international stages, and it doesn’t come as a surprise that he is demanding to play regular football.
West Ham have a huge decision to make in the summer. David Moyes has said after the game that Hernandez is a game changer, and yet he cannot offer him a regular starting berth. He is a great player to have in the team but his poacher instinctive style makes it difficult for a manager to start him regularly.
Moreover, Hernandez is one of the highest paid players at the club, earning around £140,000-per-week, and his departure will not only free up the wages for new additions but the club can get a significant transfer value from his potential sale as well.