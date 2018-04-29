Report: West Ham reject option to sign Joe Hart permanently

According to reports from The Mirror, West Ham will not be taking up the option to sign Joe Hart permanently in the summer transfer window.
Hart, 31, joined the Hammers on loan from Manchester City last summer, and made 19 Premier League appearances for the club. However, he hasn’t been always convincing and consistent throughout the season, and West Ham have decided that they will not sign him permanently.
The England goalkeeper, who earns £116k-per-week at West Ham according to Sillyseason.com, is not in David Moyes’s long term plans. Moyes’s recruitment team is compiling a shortlist of goalkeepers for that position which suggests that Hart is surplus to requirements at the club.
The report claims that Hart will he heading back to City at the end of this campaign, which will leave Pep Guardiola with an unwanted headache.
West Ham find themselves 15th in the league table after 34 matches, and are likely to keep their status as a Premier League club at the end of the season.