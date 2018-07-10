Report: West Ham ready to offload Pedro Obiang

West Ham United have made a solid start to their summer transfer window as new manager Manuel Pellegrini is looking to sculpt the squad to his own taste.
The Hammers have made three signings already. There could be a few exodus as well, and one of the players who is almost certain to leave is Pedro Obiang.
According to a report from Sky Sports’ live transfer blog (09/07; 17:58), West Ham have rejected bids for Pedro Obiang from Fiorentina and Atalanta this summer.
Obiang has made 87 appearances in all competitions across three seasons but the Spaniard’s involvement has been hampered with recurrent injuries.
The report claims that the Hammers are looking to offload him in the summer transfer window, despite rejecting two bids already.
With West Ham signing Jack Wilshere following his release from Arsenal, Obiang will have a tough fight on his hands to get into Manuel Pellegrini’s plans.
The Hammers are now reportedly willing to sell Obiang, who earns around £55k-per-week at the London club, and for a player of his quality, there should not be any shortage of admirers.
The central midfielder has a contract till 2022 and the Hammers will be looking to get the best deal out of him.