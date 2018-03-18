Report: West Ham, Newcastle and Watford chase Tom Cairney

According to reports from The Mirror, Championship club Fulham are prepared to sell their star midfielder Tom Cairney if they fail to secure promotion to the Premier League this season.
The 27-year-old joined the Cottagers from Blackburn Rovers and has been a key player for them since. He has scored three goals and managed four assists this season, and his influence in the side has helped Fulham mount a strong play-off challenge.
However, the report claims that the Cottagers will be willing to part ways with Cairney for a fee of around £20 million if they fail to win promotion to the Premier League.
Cairney is a fantastic player and has no shortage of admirers. The Mirror claims that three Premier League clubs – West Ham, Watford and Newcastle are all keen to secure his services next season.
West Ham tried to sign the midfielder during the January transfer window and could move for him again, but it all depends on whether the Hammers can secure safety this season and on the future of manager David Moyes.
Likewise, Newcastle need a top midfielder and Cairney could fit in nicely but the Magpies will have to shatter their transfer record to sign him.
Watford are also in the race for Cairney’s signature, and they might move for him if Abdoulaye Doucoure leaves the club in the summer.