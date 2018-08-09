Report: West Ham keen to sign Moussa Marega on deadline day

According to reports from The Mirror (transfer blog, 09/08/2017 – 05:46), West Ham are still looking to sign Moussa Marega from Porto on the transfer deadline day.
The Hammers have made seven signings already, and have bolstered their attacking options, but Manuel Pellegrini is still looking to add one quality striker to his ranks.
West Ham have been heavily linked with a move for Marega throughout the summer, and have had a £26million bid rejected earlier.
The Portuguese club are looking for a fee in the region of £35 million, and it remains to be seen whether the Hammers can offer close to their asking price and seal the move.
Pellegrini is still keen on the Frenchman, and the Mirror claims that an agreement could yet be reached before the 5 pm deadline time on Thursday.
Proven goalscorer
Marega scored 22 goals in the Portuguese League last season, and 13 goals in 2016-17 while playing for Vitória Guimarães on loan from Porto.
At 27, he is now reaching the peak form of his career, and it could be the high time to get him into the side. Plus, he will have a resale value, so West Ham can expect a good return if he fails to deliver in England.
This has been a brilliant transfer window for the Hammers with Pellegrini adding quality players in key positions, and it can still get better if they manage to sign a quality striker by the end of the day.