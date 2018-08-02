Report: West Ham interested in signing Yacine Brahimi

In recent years, Yacine Brahimi has been heavily linked with a move to the Premier League, but it has never happened.
It could finally happen this summer with West Ham reportedly looking to sign the player who has just a year left on his contract.
According to reports from ESPN, the Hammers have sent a delegation to Portugal to negotiate a deal for the Algerian winger, who has 39 international caps under his belt.
Brahimi joined Porto in 2014, and has been with the Portuguese club for the past four seasons.
He scored nine goals last season and laid off further seven in 32 league starts as Porto won the Premier Liga title for the first time in five years last season.
The report claims that Porto are ready to cash in on the player and the Hammers are ready to pounce.
This has been a very productive summer transfer window for the Hammers with the London club signing as many as seven players.
Brahimi, being quick and direct, would be a good signing for the club. He would add further depth and quality to the side, despite the arrivals of Felipe Anderson and Andriy Yarmolenko.