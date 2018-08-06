Report: West Ham in talks to sign Lucas Perez

According to reports from ESPN, West Ham are in talks to sign Lucas Perez from Arsenal in the summer transfer window.
Perez is surplus to requirements at the Gunners, and has no future at the club. Arsenal are keen to offload him, but the player is keen on staying in London.
Arsenal have signed Alexandre Lacazette and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang over the last two transfer windows, and they would be happy to let him go in the summer.
The player’s agent has confirmed that the Hammers made an offer to sign the 29-year-old forward, and that a move is highly on the cards.
Perez joined the Gunners from Deportivo La Coruna in 2016 for around £17 million, but he struggled for regular game time and was sent back to the club on loan last season.
The Spaniard, who is on £70k-per-week wages at Arsenal, could be sold at a cut-rate price, with Arsenal likely to settle for around £5 million.
It has been a productive summer transfer window for the Hammers, with Manuel Pellegrini already signing as many as eight new players.