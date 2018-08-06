Report: West Ham hold advantage over Arsenal in signing Barcelona midfielder Andre Gomes

West Ham have made some excellent signings this summer with new manager Manuel Pellegrini looking to shape the squad to his own taste.
With only a few days left for the transfer window to shut down, the Hammers are looking to add a few more bodies to their ranks. Bolstering the midfield is one of West Ham’s prime objectives, and that is why they have been keeping an eye on Barcelona midfielder Andre Gomes.
The Portuguese international is frustrated with the lack of regular first team action at Camp Nou, and he is desperate to leave the club. The 25-year-old is a top class player and an excellent passer of the ball – he would be an ideal signing for the Hammers.
Arsenal are also reportedly hot on heels on the former Valencia midfielder, but recent reports suggest that the Hammers hold an advantage over their London rivals in signing him.
The Irons are prepared to offer 18-year-old wonderkid Domingos Quina as a part of the deal to sign the Portuguese playmaker who is on £80k-per-week wages at the Catalan club.
Quina is considered one of the most exciting young wingers in Europe and according to football.london, Barcelona hold a long standing interest in him.
And according to Mundo Deportivo, Pellegrini could offer the Portuguese youngster as a sweetener in any potential deal for the former Benfica midfielder.