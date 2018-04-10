Report: West Ham have held talks to sign West Brom striker Salomon Rondon

According to reports from the Daily Mail, West Ham are eyeing a move to sign West Bromwich Albion striker Salomon Rondon in the summer transfer window, although the Hammers could face competition from London rivals Chelsea and Tottenham.
The Baggies find themselves rock bottom in the Premier League table with just five games left to play and are destined to drop into the Championship next season. And once their relegation is confirmed, the club is expected to sell some of their star players, and one of them could be Rondon.
The report claims that any potential club willing to sign Rondon will have to pay a total of £16.5million to meet the striker’s release clause.
West Ham are keen to sign the Venezuela striker and have held talks already with the Baggies for a potential move. However, they could be joined by the likes of Chelsea and Spurs, and if that happens it will make it an interesting transfer battle.
The 28-year-old has scored nine goals in all competitions this season, and 27 goals in 115 appearances for the Baggies overall. Moyes will be looking to bolster the strike department in the summer, especially if Javier Hernandez leaves, and may opt for Rondon.
However, he is likely to divide opinions among the Hammers fans. While his work-rate for the Baggies is commendable, he is by no means a prolific goalscorer.