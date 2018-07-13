Report: West Ham could offload nine players in the summer

West Ham have been very active in the summer transfer window with Manuel Pellegrini bringing in some very good players already.
At the same time, the former Manchester City boss will be looking to sell unwanted players at the club to free up spaces for new additions.
According to a report from The Times, West Ham could be ready to offload as many as nine players in the summer transfer window.
The report claims that the Hammers could sell players like Sam Byram, Jordan Hugill, Cheikhou Kouyaté, Pedro Obiang, Angelo Ogbonna, Michail Antonio, Edimilson Fernandes, Carroll and Adrian. Also, Marko Arnautovic, who joined last summer from Stoke City, is also facing an uncertain future.
Of the names mentioned here one that stick out is Adrian. The 31-year-old, who is reportedly on £50k-per-week wages, was brilliant for the club last season.
The Spaniard has been on West Ham’s radar since 2013 but it seems the club could part ways with him. True, West Ham have signed Lukasz Fabianski from Swansea City this summer, but they will still require another strong goalkeeper to add competition for that position.
With Joe Hart returning to his parent club Manchester City following the end of his spell, Adrian’s position should have been safe. It will be foolish from Pellegrini to offload him unless he has another replaced lined up already.