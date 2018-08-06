Report: West Ham close to signing Joao Felix

According to reports from Sky Sports (transfer live blog: 06/08/2018 – 10:32 am), West Ham are in talks to sign the highly rated teenage sensation, Joao Felix, from Benfica this summer.
The 18-year-old is regarded as one of Europe’s hottest young talents, and Sky Sports are reporting that the Hammers are close to completing a deal for the exciting attacking midfielder.
The report doesn’t clarify how much West Ham are paying for his services, but there is a willingness from both clubs to get the deal done.
The player is also prepared to make the switch, and that and the deal is close to being done.
Talks are ongoing at the moment as the Hammers are looking to finalise the deal before Thursday’s transfer deadline day.
Felix is a player of immense talent and potential, but it remains to be seen how Manuel Pellegrini integrates him into the first team squad.
West Ham have bolstered their attacking department this summer and in all probability the youngster will head into the Under-23 side to begin with.
He would become the ninth signing for the Hammers after Ryan Fredericks, Lukasz Fabianski, Issa Diop, Jack Wilshere, Andriy Yarmolenko, Felipe Anderson, Fabian Balbuena and Xande Silva all moved to the London Stadium.