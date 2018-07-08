Report: West Ham close to signing Jack Wilshere

According to reports from The Mirror, West Ham are all set to complete the signing of Jack Wilshere from Arsenal.
The report claims that the saga looks to be over with the England international all set to join the Hammers on Monday. He will become their fourth signing this summer, following the arrivals of Issa Diop, Ryan Fredericks, and Lukasz Fabianski.
He has already completed his medical ahead of the move to the London Stadium, and the signing will be announced in the next 24 hours.
The 26-year-old was released by the Gunners at the end of last month, and he was targeted by Turkish club Fenerbahce.
However, after holding talks with new Hammers boss Manuel Pellegrini during the week, he will stay in London and join West Ham on a three-year deal worth £100,000 a week.
Wilshere is a classy midfielder and when fit is one of the best in England. However, his fitness is a major concern as he has missed more than 150 games in total throughout his career due to his recurrent injury problems.
The England midfielder will add quality and depth to the squad, and will be an excellent singing for the Hammers.