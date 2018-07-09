Report: West Ham close to signing Felipe Anderson

According to reports from the Daily Mail, West Ham are very close to securing their fourth signing of the summer transfer window.
The Hammers have been heavily linked with a move for Lazio winger Felipe Anderson, and now they are all set to finalise the deal within the next 48 hours.
The report claims that the Hammers are “very close” to smashing their transfer record to sign the Brazilian winger. He would cost in the region of £40 million.
The Lazio winger is reportedly keen to play for the new West Ham manager Manuel Pellegrini who has already made three brilliant signings this summer.
Anderson has been a consistent performer for Lazio in recent years, and was in good form last season as well.
He scored four goals, provided seven assists during his 21 appearances in the league, and also scored three goals in the Europa League for Lazio.
West Ham have signed right-back Ryan Fredericks on a free transfer from newly promoted Fulham, and have also added Lukasz Fabianski after Swansea dropped out of the Premier League and defender Issa Diop from Toulouse.