Report: West Ham, Aston Villa, Burnley want £20m West Brom defender Craig Dawson

Following West Brom’s relegation to the Championship, some of their top players are in demand. And one of them is defender Craig Dawson.
The Baggies have already sold Jonny Evans, and Dawson could leave the club as well in the summer transfer window.
The 28-year-old has been one of the most consistent players for the Baggies since he joined in 2010. He has plenty of experience of playing in the Premier League, and that is why clubs like Burnley and West Ham are showing interest in him.
According to reports from The Sun, Burnley are cooling their interest in the former Rochdale defender due to West Brom’s high asking price.
West Brom reportedly want £20 million as transfer fee, while the player himself is looking for around £75,000 a week wages.
The report also adds that Championship clubs – Aston Villa and Middlesbrough – are also keen to sign Dawson who has two years left on his contract.
According to The Telegraph, West Ham are interested in Dawson, but it remains to be seen whether Manuel Pellegrini moves for him at all especially after signing Fabian Balbuena from Corinthians on Saturday.