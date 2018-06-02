Report: West Ham and Wolves make enquiry about Stoke City’s Jack Butland

According to a report from the Daily Mail, West Ham and Wolves have officially approached Stoke City over the signing of their star goalkeeper Jack Butland in the summer transfer window.
Stoke City could be about to lose several of their key players following the Potters’ relegation down to the Championship. And one of them is Butland.
The 25-year-old has become one of the most highly coveted players in England, and the seven-times capped England international is one of the best goalkeepers in the country.
Both West Ham and Wolves are looking to sign a top quality goalkeeper in the summer, and find Butland as an ideal choice.
However, any potential suitor will need to fork out a fee in the region of £30-35 million for Stoke to sanction his departure.
If either of the clubs manage to meet Stoke’s demand, he could turn out to be a real coup for them. He is physically strong, and would definitely improve both Wolves and West Ham.
However, both these clubs are facing strong competition from Premier League giants Chelsea, who could opt for Butland if Courtois leaves the club.