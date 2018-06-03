Report: West Ham and Tottenham could fight for Aston Villa midfielder Jack Grealish

According to reports from the Express, West Ham are plotting an audacious move to sign Aston Villa’s highly rated midfielder Jack Grealish.
The 22-year-old was superb for Villa last season, but suffered heart break as Steve Bruce’s side failed to secure promotion to the Premier League.
Grealish has a strong feeling for Aston Villa, but he could be tempted to move to the Premier League. Villa have no intention to sell him, but they could be willing to do business if any potential suitor pays £40 million for his signature.
The report claims that Hammers have held preliminary talks with Villa but they are unsure of meeting his lofty price tag.
London rivals Tottenham are also reportedly monitoring his situation, but Spurs are unwilling to stump up the huge fee that Villa are demanding.
The report adds that both clubs are watching the situation closely, and they could re-open talks with Villa if they reduce Grealish’s asking price.
Grealish is one of the best young talents in the Championship but paying £40m for him would be a big gamble.
According to reports from the Mirrror, Leicester City are also interested in signing Grealish.