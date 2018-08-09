Report: West Ham and Everton interested in Chelsea midfielder Danny Drinkwater on loan

According to reports from The Mirror, Chelsea are set to loan out midfielder Danny Drinkwater on the transfer deadline day, with Everton and West Ham both interested.
The 28-year-old, who won the Premier League title with Leicester City, joined the Blues a year ago for a reported fee of £35 million but struggled to make a strong impact.
Chelsea have a wealth of attacking options and Drinkwater would further drop down the pecking order at the club following the arrival of Mateo Kovacic on loan from Real Madrid.
He is surplus to requirements at the club and the Blues are looking to send him out on loan.
Would be a good signing for both Everton and West Ham
Both West Ham and Everton have made some excellent signings this summer, but they are still looking to bolster the central midfield region.
Drinkwater has plenty of Premier League experience and would seamlessly fit into the first team squad at both the clubs. Also, signing him on loan makes it a risk-free business, but both Everton and West Ham could reap benefits from him if he recaptures his previous form.