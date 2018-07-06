Report: West Ham and Brighton eye move for Haris Seferovic

Portuguese giants Benfica are ready to cash in on striker Haris Seferovic, with west Ham and Brighton both being linked with a move.
The 26-year-old striker joined Benfica in 2017 from Eintracht Frankfurt but failed to make an impact at the Portuguese club. He scored four goals in 20 Primeira Liga appearances, although just nine of them came from the start.
He no longer features in the plans of Benfica manager Rui Vitoria. The Eagles have recently bolstered their forward line with signings like Nico Castillo and Facundo Ferreyra from Pumas UNAM and Shakhtar Donetsk respectively.
The Swiss international has featured in all four games for Vladimir Petkovic’s side and helped his team reach the knockout round of the World Cup.
He will not be short of offers, and according to reports from the Record, West Ham and Brighton and interested in securing his services.
The Hammers are looking to sign a new striker and are ready to rival Brighton for his signature. He has a release clause in his contract worth around £52 million but Benfica will allow him to leave at a reduced price.