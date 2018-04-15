Report: West Brom join the race to sign Aston Villa defender Alan Hutton

According to reports from The Sunday People (printed edition; 15/04/2018 – page 45), West Bromwich Albion have joined the race to sign Aston Villa defender Alan Hutton in the summer transfer window.
The 33-year-old is one of the senior most players at the club and has been on the club’s books since 2011. He has made over 140 appearances across all competitions for Villa, but this season he has been a player reborn at Villa Park.
He has played as both right back and left back this season, and has registered two assists in 27 Championship appearances. Hutton is a key player for Steve Bruce’s side, but Villa have made it clear that they will not renew the contract with their defender that runs till the end of this season.
Hutton will be a free agent in the summer, and the Baggies will be looking to sign him up. West Brom, rock bottom in the Premier League table, are preparing for life in the Championship, and they are expected to face an exodus of several first team regulars.
The report adds that Championship clubs Middlesbrough and Ipswich Town are also interested in signing the former Rangers defender.