Report: West Brom eye move for Newcastle winger Rolando Aarons

12 July, 2018 English Championship, English Premier League, Newcastle United, Transfer News & Rumours, West Brom


According to reports from The Mirror (transfer live blog; 15:42 pm), Newcastle United are willing to listen to offers for Rolando Aarons this summer.

The 22-year-old avoided prison in May after getting involved in a bar brawl while celebrating his child’s first birthday in Newcastle city centre on October 2016.

After pleading guilty to a charge of affray, Aarons was handed a 10-month prison sentence – suspended for 12 months – and ordered to undergo 100 hours of unpaid work.

The report claims that West Bromwich Albion are considering making a move for the winger who reportedly is on £10k-per-week at St James’ Park

He has made 18 Premier League appearances scoring twice and having one assist. The winger was  loaned out last season to Hellas Verona in Italy.

Rafael Benitez is looking to get rid of fringe players from the squad and therefore would be willing to sell Aarons.

He is a talented young player, and would be a good signing for the Baggies. West Brom will play in the Championship next season following their relegation from the Premier League.

