Report: Watford and Bournemouth want Celtic star Callum McGregor

According to reports from The Sun, Scottish champions Celtic may face a tough battle to keep hold of their star midfielder, Callum McGregor, in the summer transfer window.
Premier League clubs – Watford and AFC Bournemouth – are keen on luring him to the Premier League after McGregor enjoyed yet another strong campaign with the Bhoys.
The 24-year-old has established himself as a key player for Brendan Rodgers’s side, and the Celtic boss has showered high praise on him from time to time this season.
Technically gifted, and tactically very sound, McGregor has all the potential to be a top class midfielder. But where he has made huge progress this season is in getting into good scoring areas and taking those chances.
This season he has scored 11 goals, and his impressive form has caught the attention of Premier League clubs, with The Sun reporting both Watford and Bournemouth to be interested in signing the £10 million rated midfielder.
McGregor is loving his life at Celtic, and he is loved and adored by the fans. He is progressing rapidly under Rodgers, and as such doesn’t need to make the switch this summer.