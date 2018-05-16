Report: Tottenham to hold talks with Toby Alderweireld amid Manchester United interest

According to reports from The Sun, Tottenham Hotspur are ready to hold contract talks with Belgium defender Toby Alderweireld during the summer.
The 29-year-old defender has rejected a contract offer from Spurs worth £120k-per-week, which is more than double his current wages.
He has a contract at the north London club till 2019, but could leave next summer for £25.4 million before the final 14 days of the transfer window.
Alderweireld is a world class player and Mauricio Pochettino has indicated that further talks are expected with the player, who has refused to commit his future at the north London club.
There are no shortage of admirers though for Alderweireld, with several Premier League clubs vying for his signature.
Manchester United are said to be confident of securing a deal in the region of £40 million for the player, while the likes of Chelsea, Barcelona and Paris Saint-Germain are also interested.
Spurs are already looking at a few options with De Ligt being one of their top targets this summer.