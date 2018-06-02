Report: Tottenham make contact for Amadou Haidara

According to France Football, Tottenham Hotspur and Chelsea are keen to sign RB Salzburg midfielder Amadou Haidara.
The report claims that Spurs have made contact already to sign the highly exciting midfielder. However, they are expected to face competition from RB Leipzig.
France Football adds that Leipzig have already made contact with RB Salzburg in order to secure the services of the 20-year-old midfielder.
Leipzig will lose Guinea international Naby Keita, who is going to Liverpool this summer, and they want the 20-year-old to fill his void.
The Mali international is a very talented and promising young midfielder, and would be a fantastic addition for Spurs.
He has impressed in the Europa League in the 2017-18 season, and has shown in the European competition that he has the ability and potential to develop into a top class player.
Usually preferring to play in central midfield, he has shown great versatility this season by playing at right-back against Borussia Dortmund in the Europa League.
According to reports from The Sun, Spurs see him as a star in the marking and are considering making a move for the midfielder in the summer.
He is a very talented midfielder but obviously not the finished product yet.