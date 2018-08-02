Blog Columns Transfer News & Rumours Report: Tottenham line up £30m bid for Lewis Cook

According to reports from The Daily Star, Tottenham boss Mauricio Pochettino has turned his attention towards signing Lewis Cook from Premier League rivals AFC Bournemouth.

The 21-year-old joined Bournemouth from Leeds United in 2016 for a fee of £7 million and quickly established himself as a key player for the club.

He made 35 Premier League appearances last season, and caught the attention of Spurs boss Pochettino.

Spurs are yet to sign a single player in the summer transfer window, but the report claims that Pochettino is set to test Bournemouth’s resolve with a tempting £30 million bid for the promising midfielder.

Cook, who reportedly pockets around £30k-per-week at Bournemouth, captained England to Under-20 World Cup glory last summer and he would be a fantastic signing for Spurs – a player that fits their transfer strategy.

He has a contract at the club till the summer of 2020 and the Cherries are keen to tie him down to a new deal.

The Daily Star adds that Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp is also a big admirer of the player, but with the Reds having bolstered their midfield department already, it is hard to see them making a move for Cook this summer.

