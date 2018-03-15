Report: Tottenham in pole position to sign Malcom

Tottenham Hotspur have not given up on their hopes of signing the highly rated Bordeaux forward Malcom, and fresh reports from France suggest that they are very much in the race to secure his signature.
Mauricio Pochettino has a wealth of attacking options at his disposal, but he is still looking to inject more quality to the side next season.
Malcom is a highly rated young Brazilian who has taken the French league by storm since joining Bordeaux in 2016.
The 21-year-old can play in all three positions upfront and has racked up eight goals in the league already this season.
Still far from being the finished product, one can only imagine what a player he could turn out to be under the guidance of a top class manager like Pochettino.
According to a recent report from RMC Sport, Spurs and Bayern Munich have made Malcom’s signing a priority in the summer transfer window.
Pochettino is reportedly an admirer of the player, and has personally contacted the player to speak with him about a potential switch to Tottenham in the summer.
However, he won’t be come cheap, with reports suggesting that Bordeaux will demand a transfer fee in the region of £44 million (50 million Euros).