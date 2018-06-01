Report: Tottenham Hotspur will demand £42m for Mauricio Pochettino

According to reports from The Times, Tottenham Hotspur will demand around £42.5 million for Mauricio Pochettino as compensation should Real Madrid make a move.
Madrid could try to appoint Pochettino to succeed Zinedine Zidane, who resigned yesterday. However, Spurs have no intention to sell their manager who has done a brilliant job at the north London club since taking over.
The Argentine signed a new five-year contract worth £8.5 million a year at Tottenham last week, and the deal doesn’t include a release clause.
There has been no indication from the Spurs camp that chairman Daniel Levy would be willing to sell Pochettino to Real Madrid. Rather, they are confident of rejecting Real’s advances because the club believe Pochettino is committed to building a young team into a European force.
The 46-year-old has received assurances about Tottenham’s future transfer budget and held lengthy discussions with Levy before signing a new deal.
However, the report claims that in case Pochettino’s head is turned by Real, they will demand the full value of his contract to release him.