Report: Tottenham Hotspur very close to signing Riqui Puig

According to reports from Spanish publication Diario Sport, Tottenham Hotspur are very close to signing Barcelona starlet Riqui Puig in the summer transfer window.
The 18-year-old is a highly exciting talent emerging from La Masia, but it seems he is heading towards the Premier League instead.
The report claims that the exciting central midfielder has not accepted the renewal offer from Barcelona, and he has plenty of offers on the table.
He had a fantastic campaign with the Youth league, and after impressing for Barca B, he captured the attention of top teams across Europe.
Spurs have shown the most interest in the player, and Mauricio Pochettino is simply in love with his game.
The north London club have already started making contact, and have presented an attractive project before the player. Contacts are in advanced stage although the final decision has not been made.
Barcelona understand that the player has plenty of offers and that they are not hopeful about him staying at the club beyond the summer. His future is expected to be decided in the next few weeks.