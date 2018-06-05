Report: Tottenham Hotspur submit offer for Matthijs de Ligt

Tottenham are reportedly leading the race to sign Ajax defender Matthijs de Ligt in the summer transfer window.
Spurs have been tracking the progress of the 18-year-old for a while, and have made him one of their top priority signings this summer.
Serie A champions Juventus joined the race and threatened to hijack the deal, but reports from the Italian suggests that Spurs have blown away their rivals by putting a massive offer on the table.
According to reports from TMW, Spurs have tabled up a mouth watering €55 million (£48 million) bid to sign the highly rated Dutch centre-back.
Spurs have a healthy relationship with Ajax having signed Davinson Sanchez last season from them for a club record deal of £42 million, according to BBC Sport.
If Ajax accept Tottenham’s offer for De Ligt, he will become their record signing. To spend such a huge money on a hitherto raw talent only suggests Tottenham’s willingness to get the deal done. It will be a massive statement of intent from chairman Daniel Levy.
It will be interesting to see how things unfold from here on.