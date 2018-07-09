Report: Tottenham Hotspur set sight on Everton target Yerry Mina

According to reports from The Sun, Tottenham Hotspur manager Mauricio Pochettino is keen to sign Colombian defender Yerry Mina..
The 23-year-old caught the attention while playing for Colombia in the World Cup where he scored three goals.
He joined Barcelona during the January transfer window from Palmeiras this year, but despite his strong performance in the Russia World Cup, the Catalan giants are planning to offload him.
Barcelona are looking to send him out on loan to gain experience, and big Premier League clubs could be vying for his signature.
Tottenham signed Davinson Sanchez, Mina’s international teammate last summer, and the duo could forge the partnership at club level if Spurs sign him.
Mina, who has 15 caps for Colombia, has a release clause of £88 million, but surely no potential clubs would pay that amount if they want to sign him outright.
Spurs could face strong competition from Premier League rivals Everton.
According to a recent report from the Liverpool Echo, Everton are keen to sign the Barcelona centre-back this summer.
The Toffees have already gotten in touch with the La Liga giants and have registered their interest in signing him on loan.