Report: Tottenham Hotspur preparing summer move for Wilfried Zaha

According to reports from the Daily Mail, Tottenham Hotspur are considering making a £40 million bid for Crystal Palace winger Wilfried Zaha in the summer.
The 25-year-old has been immense for Palace this season and he is key for the club’s survival hopes. Therefore, Palace could demand a significantly high transfer fee for the winger who has eight caps for Ivory Coast.
Tottenham have a wealth of attacking options but it seems Mauricio Pochettino is looking to add a pacey winger in the squad in the summer transfer window.
Zaha is a versatile forward and his wealth of Premier League experience makes him an attractive signing, although Spurs are reportedly courting Bordeaux forward Malcom at the same time.
Spurs have had bids rejected for Zaha in the past, but they will have a good chance of signing him if Palace fail to avoid the drop.
Zaha has a contract at Palace till 2022 and is reportedly worth around £100,000 a week.
Spurs find themselves in fourth position in the Premier League with 61 points, two points behind Liverpool having played a game less.