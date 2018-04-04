Report: Tottenham Hotspur players unhappy at Daniel Levy’s £6m salary

According to reports from The Times, Tottenham Hotspur players are ‘stunned’ after discovering that chairman Daniel Levy pocketed more than £6 million last season.
The news came as a huge shock for the players because Levy was insisting that they must accept pay restraint.
The report from The Times claims that Levy’s remuneration of £6.013 million in 2016-17 is roughly double that of any other Premier League chief executive, and he earns nearly £115,000 a week, which is higher than the basic salary of any of Tottenham’s players.
It is also frustrating for the fans as Tottenham are refusing to meet the salary demands of a number of key players.
Belgium defender Toby Alderweireld is facing an uncertain future at the club because Spurs are not willing to meet his wage demands.
Similarly Mousa Dembele’s contract situation is also tense, and the report claims that Levy’s pay has caused an outrage in the dressing room.
Tottenham’s annual figures also show an astonishing rise in revenues to £306.3 million.
The likes of Harry Kane, Dele Alli, Christian Eriksen, Son Heung-min and Jan Vertonghen are all expected to hold talks over signing contract extensions and surely their representatives will point to Levy’s salary in their discussions.