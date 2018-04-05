Report: Tottenham Hotspur keen to sign Newcastle United defender Jamaal Lascelles

According to reports from the Telegraph, Tottenham Hotspur have become the latest club to show interest in Newcastle United defender Jamaal Lascelles.
Toby Alderweireld is facing an uncertain future at the club, and Spurs are considering buying another centre-back in case he leaves.
The report claims that Tottenham are tracking Ajax’s 18-year-old Matthijs de Ligt and Newcastle United’s Lascelles. Plus, they retain an interest in Jonny Evans, who will be available for just £3m when West Browmich Albion are relegated.
Newcastle signed Lascelles from Championship side Nottingham Forest back in 2014, and the player has gradually developed into a fine player under Rafael Benitez.
He is the club captain at the Tyneside club, and Newcastle fans adore the 24-year-old.
Lascelles has a long term contract at the club, and Benitez has said recently that he would love to see the defender staying at the club for a few more years.
Spurs are not the only club interested in Lascelles. The Mirror reported last month that London rivals Chelsea are considering making a £30 million move for him. The Sun had reported last month that West Ham are also keen to sign Lascelles.