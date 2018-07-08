Report: Tottenham favourite to sign Jack Grealish; Liverpool hold talks with Aston Villa

According to reports from The Mirror, Liverpool have held talks with Aston Villa over the signing of midfielder Jack Grealish.
The 22-year-old has been one of Villa’s key players last season. He is a fantastic young talent and could be a good addition to Jurgen Klopp’s side.
Ideally Villa would love to keep him for the next season, but Steve Bruce has been told he can’t even bring in loan players unless he removes some of the star players.
Villa demanded £40 million for Grealish, but such is the club’s financial plight, the price has been drastically reduced to half.
The report claims that Grealish, who was outstanding last season, offers bruce the best hope of being able to bring in new faces.
Despite Liverpool’s strong interest, it is Tottenham who are in pole position to snatch Grealish for a bargain price.
Spurs are only prepared to offer £15 million for Grealish. Liverpool, however, can improve on that offer to tempt Villa into selling to the highest bider.