Report: Tottenham eyeing £100m deal for Lazio duo Sergey Milinkovic-Savic and Ciro Immobile

According to reports from The Mirror, Tottenham Hotspur are looking to splash a mouthwatering £100 million plus to land Lazio duo – Sergey Milinkovic-Savic and Ciro Immobile – in the summer transfer window.
Spurs boss Mauricio Pochettino is expecting to sell some of his players in the summer, with the likes of Toby Alderweireld, Mousa Dembele and Danny Rose likely to leave.
The Argentine will have funds to re-invest in the squad, and it seems he is keen to add these two players from Lazio.
Serbia midfielder Milinkovic-Savic and Italy striker Immobile have been followed by Spurs scouts in recent weeks, and the report claims that it will take a fee in excess of £100 million to land both of them.
Immobile, 29, has enjoyed a terrific campaign for Lazio this season, managing 41 goals in all competitions for the Italian outfit. He would be a perfect back up alternative for Harry Kane, with Fernando Llorente likely to be offloaded.
Likewise, the 23-year-old Milinkovic-Savic is being chased by several of Europe’s top football clubs, and signing him will be a major coup for Spurs.