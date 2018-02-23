Report: Tottenham could sell Toby Alderweireld this summer

According to reports from The Times, Tottenham Hotspur are willing to sell Belgium defender Toby Alderweireld in the summer transfer window.
He has a contract at the north London club till 2019, and talks have been going on for a while over a new deal.
The report claims that Spurs have offered Alderweireld a £110,000 a week including bonuses contract which will make him one of the highest paid players at the club.
However, the Belgian international is demanding a deal worth £150,000 a week, and Spurs are reluctant to invest such a huge sum on a player who will turn 29 next week.
Mauricio Pochettino has backed the club’s decision, and he would rather use the money to strengthen other areas of the squad.
Alderweireld could leave next summer for £25.4 million before the final 14 days of the transfer window, and big Premier League clubs will be closely following his situation from now.
The Times adds that Alderweireld believes that he deserves a contract comparable to that of Virgil van Dijk, who is on £180,000 a week at Liverpool.
Alderweireld is one of the best defenders in the Premier League and losing him will be a huge blow. However, Davinson Sanchez is already seen as a possible long-term successor to Alderweireld, while the Argentine has faith that compatriot Juan Foyth can be a first team regular in the future.