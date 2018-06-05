Report: Tottenham and West Ham interested in West Brom striker Salomon Rondon

According to reports from The Mirror, Tottenham Hotspur, Chelsea and West Ham are showing interest in signing West Bromwich striker Salomon Rondon in the summer transfer window.
The Baggies boss Darren Moore is trying to keep his squad together in order to ensure they return to the Premier League swiftly next season.
However, as is often the case when you go down in the Championship, clubs tend to lose their star players, and it seems Rondon could be on his way out.
The 28-year-old joined the Baggies in 2015 from Zenit Saint Petersburg for a then club record fee of £12 million. He has been a key player for the club since, and has scored 24 Premier League goals over the course of three seasons.
Both Spurs and West Ham are looking to bolster their strike department and the Venezuela international could be a solid back up striker.
West Brom will try to get the best deal of out it and the Mirror claims that they will ask for a fee in the region of £16 million for him.