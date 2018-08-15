Report: Tottenham and West Ham interested in Elvis Azah

According to reports from the Daily Mail, Premier League clubs Tottenham Hotspur, Arsenal, and West Ham are keeping tabs on Republic of Ireland youth international Elvis Azah.
The highly rated young winger has spent the pre-season with Cardiff and impressed on trial as he scored two goals against West Ham in an under-18 friendly.
Cardiff were planning to sign him up, but they are facing strong competition from Premier League rivals.
The 17-year-old seems a technically gifted talent as he is comfortable playing either on the wing or further forward. He spent time on trials with Scottish champions Celtic earlier this year, while he has also had trials at Manchester and Everton in the past.
Azah’s game is based on pace, acceleration, ball control and ability to beat players – all the essential qualities needed to thrive in the Premier League, and probably that is why he is drawing so much attention from heavyweight top tier clubs in England.
The youngster seems a very talented prospect and all he needs now is proper facility and guidance to take his game to the next level.
Both Spurs and West Ham have shown in recent years that they are willing to promote young talents from their academy if the player is good enough, and this should prompt the youngster into choosing his next destination should an offer come his way.