Report: Tottenham and Southampton want Xherdan Shaqiri

According to reports from The Mirror, Southampton boss Mark Hughes is planning to sign Xherdan Shaqiri from Stoke City in the summer transfer window.
Stoke City could be about to lose several of their key players this summer following their relegation to the Championship, and the 26-year-old could be one of them.
Shaqiri has a £12million release clause on his contract and and Hughes is ready to activate that to set up a reunion on the south coast.
However, Southampton are not the only club interested in the Swiss playmaker. The report claims that Tottenham are also equally interested in signing him.
Given a choice, Shaqiri, who scored eight goals last season, should consider a move to Spurs rather than joining the Saints, even though the latter seems a more secure option.
Spurs can provide him Champions League football, plus they will be fighting for all major honours next season. Shaqiri will add depth and quality to Mauricio Pochettino’s squad and he could still play a pivotal role in the side.
Pochettino has a star studded attacking midfield set up. There is Christian Eriksen, Erik Lamela, Deli Alli, Son, and Lucas Moura and Shaqiri may find it hard to get regular games.
At Southampton, he will be their key player, but that is the challenge he must accept if he wants to prove his quality. Shaqiri is a class player, and he deserves to play alongside quality players. If Spurs make an offer, he should grab it.