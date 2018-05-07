Report: Tottenham agree deal to sign Ryan Sessegnon

According to reports from French publication, Paris United, Paris Saint-Germain have no chance of signing Ryan Sessegnon from Fulham as he is heading to north London club Tottenham Hotspur in the summer transfer window.
The report claims that Spurs have already agreed personal terms with the player, and the transfer fee with Fulham, but the details of business are not mentioned.
Sessegnon has been one of the star players for Fulham this season, and he showed great maturity by playing in multiple positions for the Championship side.
Normally a left-back, he has shown great tactical adaptability while playing as a left winger. He has scored 15 goals this season in the Championship and further registered six assists.
Spurs have been tracking his progress for a while, and Premier League giants Manchester United have shown interest as well.
However, the deal is far from being done. Sessegnon could still stay at Craven Cottage beyond the summer should Fulham make it to the Premier League via the play-offs.