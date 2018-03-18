Report: Tony Pulis keen to sign Craig Dawson for Middlesbrough

According to reports from the Sunday People (printed edition; 18/03/2018 – page 48), Tony Pulis is keen to sign West Bromwich defender Craig Dawson for Middlesbrough.
The 27-year-old joined the Baggies in 2010 and has been one of their key players ever since. Pulis wants a reunion with his former player at the Riverside stadium in the summer and will make a move for him.
However, the Sunday People suggests that Boro could face strong competition from Championship rivals Aston Villa who are also looking to make a move for him if they achieve promotion to the Premier League.
West Brom are bottom of the Premier League table and are likely to be relegated at the end of the season. If that happens, Dawson could switch clubs and join his former manager at Boro.
Middlesbrough’s chances of signing him will be further boosted if they can achieve promotion to the Premier League.
Dawson has a wealth of experience under his belt and he will be a solid addition for either Boro or Villa. Pulis is also interested in signing Dawson’s club teammate Chris Brunt.