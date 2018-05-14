Report: Three Premier League clubs keen on Xherdan Shaqiri

Xherdan Shaqiri is one of the players almost certain to leave Stoke City this summer following the club’s relegation from the Premier League.
Despite the Potters going down, the former Bayern Munich man was one of their better players and scored eight goals for the club.
Everton, West Ham and Crystal Palace are apparently all interested in securing his services ahead of next season. According to a report published by The Sun, the Swiss international will be allowed to leave the Bet365 Stadium for £12 million due to the club’s relegation from the Premier League.
This is the same price which the Potters paid Inter Milan to sign him three years ago. Crystal Palace and Everton will both need to bolster their attacking options up front this summer if they want to improve their fortunes next season and Shaqiri is a proven player at the Premier League level.
Moving to West Ham could be an attractive option for the 26-year-old as it will allow him the opportunity to reunite with Marko Arnautovic whom he formed a formidable partnership with at Stoke.