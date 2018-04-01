Report: Sunderland looking to sign Jonathan Bond on free transfer in the summer

According to reports from the Sunday People (printed edition; 01/04/2018 – page 52), Sunderland are looking to sign Jonathan Bond from Reading in the summer.
The Black Cats lost a top class goalkeeper in Jordan Pickford who joined Everton last summer, and Chris Coleman is looking to bolster that department.
Bond started his senior career with Watford, and joined Reading in 2015. He was first sent on loan to Gillingham, and has been playing for Peterborough United on loan this season.
He has made 25 appearances for the League One club this season in all competitions, and Sunderland are looking to snap him up in the summer.
Bond will become a free agent at the end of the season, so Sunderland won’t have to pay a penny to sign him.
The Black Cats have endured a frustrating season, and find themselves in 23rd position in the Championship table. It will require a huge effort from Coleman’s side to avoid the drop, but their latest 4-1 victory against Derby County should give them a huge boost in the race for survival.