Report suggests Celtic loan striker Odsonne Edouard looks set for Vitoria de Guimaraes next season

According to reports from The Scottish Sun, Celtic could miss out on signing Odsonne Edouard permanently as he looks set to be heading to Portugal next season after his parent club Paris Saint-Germain have already up a partnership with Vitoria de Guimaraes.
The 20-year-old joined the Bhoys last summer and did well to impress the Celtic fans. He scored the winner in the latest Old Firm Derby between Celtic and Rangers when he grabbed the winner at Ibrox in a 3-2 win.
Celtic believe that they have the first choice to sign the forward for around £7 million, and Brendan Rodgers recently has claimed that talks have been going on between the two clubs, and they feel a deal can be done.
Rodgers has showered heaps of praise on the youngster and revealed that the French giants believe he has progressed well at Parkhead this season. All indications were pointing to Celtic leading the queue for Edouard’s permanent signature in the summer.
“Odsonne is a very good talent and is only going to get better. But we have to respect his club, he’s a signed player for PSG,” said Rodgers, as quoted by the Daily Record.
“It’s a private matter between the clubs. There are other bits around any potential deal which will need clarifying. But it’s one that’s doable for us.”
However, fresh reports from The Scottish Sun claim that the Portugal club have stolen a march on Celtic by setting up a partnership with the French club. It also means, they will be able to bring PSG’s promising young players to Portugal to develop their squad.
There is a belief among the Portuguese press that PSG’s sporting director Antero Henrique has already promised Vitoria that Edouard will be heading to Portugal in the summer. The news will come as a blow for Celtic, but it could also mean Rodgers will have to search for alternative options in the transfer market.