Real Madrid attacker Gareth Bale is all-but ruled out of the Champions League clash against former club Tottenham Hotspur on Tuesday night, according to The Sun.
Spurs will face the European champions again in midweek having recorded a very credible 1-1 draw at the Santiago Bernabeu earlier this month.
Tottenham played against one former player in that clash, with Luka Modric starring in the Madrid midfield.
However, Bale was conspicuous by his absence, with the ex-Spurs fans favourite struggling with injuries currently.
With the reverse fixture at Wembley highly anticipated, the Wales international is facing a race against time to be fit – with it looking like the blistering forward will again have to watch on from the sidelines.
Bale made his name at Tottenham after joining from Southampton, with some exhilarating performances over a number of seasons leading to a then world-record transfer to the Spanish capital.
Spurs have rebuilt since the exit of the Welshman and Modric, with Mauricio Pochettino building a young impressive team in North London over the last three years.
Tottenham will hope to bounce back after a frustrating 1-0 defeat to Manchester United on Saturday afternoon, while a potentially memorable victory over Madrid would surely guarantee the English side’s place in the next round of the competition.