Report: Southampton want Red Bull Salzburg midfielder Amadou Haidara

Amadou Haidara’s dream of moving to England appeared to be over last week when he seemed to commit his future to Red Bull Salzburg by signing a new deal until 2022.
Tottenham Hotspur had made an enquiry about the availability of the 20-year-old midfield dynamite after they were impressed by his exploits in the Europa League.
However, despite signing a new deal with the reigning Austrian champions, Southampton have not been put off.
According to reports from the Mirror, the Saints are lining up a move for the highly talented young midfielder who scored eight goals and provided 10 assists last season in all competitions.
His market value has sky rocketed after an impressive season both in Europe and the Austrian Bundesliga. Salzburg have a history of producing fine young talents, and Haidara, who played a remarkable 55 games in all competitions last season, is their latest prized asset.
Primarily a central midfielder, he is versatile enough to play out wide. If Southampton can get him, he would be an excellent addition to the squad.